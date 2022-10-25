Veki Velilla & Francisco Ortiz in Madrid Action Series '¡García!' Trailer

"The past is what it is, we can't change it." HBO Max has revealed a new US trailer for a streaming series from Spain titled ¡García!, or just Garcia! in the US. How is this for a pitch: what if someone decided to remake that 90s film Forever Young, but turn it into an action adventure thriller series set in Madrid, Spain instead?? Garcia is a Spanish mini-series for HBO Max about a cryogenically frozen super spy from the '60s who is thrust into modern-day Madrid when he is re-awakened. Set in a version of current-day Spain at the verge of societal collapse, the series follows Antonia, a reporter who accidentally unravels a decades-old plot concerning a super-agent created in the 1950s by the Francoist secret services. Starring Francisco Ortiz as Garcia and Veki Velilla as Atonia, with a series cast including Emilio Gutiérrez Caba, Francisco Reyes, Nico Romero, Helio Pedregal, Mario Pardo, Miki Molina, and Silvia Abascal. This actually looks pretty damn good!! And it played at both Fantastic Fest and Sitges recently, too. I dig the hard-edged politics & culture mixed in with comedy of an ice man arriving in modern times. Might be worth watching?

Here's the official US trailer (+ poster) for HBO Max's series ¡García!, direct from YouTube:

This action-adventure spy series developed by HBO Max titled Garcia! follows Antonia (Veki Velilla), a young reporter who quickly becomes embroiled in an elaborate political conspiracy after accidentally defrosting a cryogenically frozen secret agent from the 60s. Finding he's suddenly thrust into a fractured modern world, Garcia (Francisco Ortiz), a former pawn in fascist dictator Francisco Franco's regime, must rely on Antonia's help to fit in – and decide where his loyalties lie amid a conspiracy to upend the Spanish government. Thrilling and fast-paced, Garcia! spans six decades in Spain's tumultuous political history, seamlessly blending satire and suspense for a genre-bending new adventure of epic proportions. ¡García! is a series created and co-written by Sara Antuña and Carlos de Pando. All of the episodes are directed by Eugenio Mira (Grand Piano). Based on the graphic novel of the same name by Santiago García and Luis Bustos, published by Astiberri Ediciones. The series is produced by García La Serie, S.L., a Zeta Studios for HBO Max in Spain. It's executive produced by Miguel Salvat, Steve Matthews and Antony Root. HBO will debut ¡García! streaming on HBO Max starting October 28th, 2022 this fall. Anyone into this?