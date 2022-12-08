Vicky Krieps Heads to Norway in Illness Drama 'More Than Ever' Trailer

"I want to make this trip. Even if you disagree." Modern Films in the UK has revealed an official UK trailer for a French indie drama titled More Than Ever, originally known as Plus Que Jamais in French. This heartfelt, honest film premiered at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival earlier this year. It's about a woman with a terminal illness who decides to explore her own mortality and encroaching end of life by going to Norway to meet with another terminally ill man who lives peacefully in a house located in a beautiful fjord. Hélène and Mathieu have been happy together for many years. Their bond is deep. When faced with an existential decision, Hélène travels alone to Norway to seek peace and meet a blogger from the internet. Vicky Krieps co-stars with Bjørn Floberg, with Gaspard Ulliel as her partner. I caught this in Cannes and it's a good film, powerful in the way it shows how most "healthy" people can't understand the decisions she's making.

Here's the official UK trailer (+ poster) for Emily Atef's More Than Ever, direct from YouTube:

Hélène and Mathieu (Vicky Krieps and Gaspard Ulliel) have been happy together for many years. The bond between them is deep. Faced with an existential decision, Hélène travels alone to Norway to seek peace, an act that will test the strength of their love. More Than Ever, originally known as Plus Que Jamais in French, is directed by German-French-Iranian filmmaker Emily Atef, director of the films Asyl, Molly's Way, The Stranger in Me, Kill Me, and 3 Days in Quiberon previously, as well as a few episodes of "Killing Eve". The screenplay is written by Emily Atef and Lars Hubrich. This initially premiered at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival earlier this year playing in the Un Certain Regard section. Modern Films will debut More Than Ever in UK + Irish cinemas starting on January 20th, 2023. No US release date is setup yet - stay tuned.