Viola Davis & Lashana Lynch in Must See Trailer for 'The Woman King'

"Some things are worth fighting for…" Sony has revealed the first official trailer for The Woman King, a badass new action thriller arriving in theaters exclusively this September. It's finally time to get a look at this movie! A historical epic inspired by the true events that happened in The Kingdom of Dahomey, one of the most powerful states of Africa in the 18th & 19th centuries. The film focuses on General Nanisca of the Dahomey Amazons and Nawi, an ambitious recruit in the Kingdom of Dahomey. It depicts how they "fought enemies who violated their honor, enslaved their people, and threatened to destroy everything they have lived for." The impressive ensemble cast features Viola Davis, Thuso Mbedu, Lashana Lynch, Sheila Atim, Hero Fiennes Tiffin, John Boyega, and Adrienne Warren. Oh hell yes, this is going to rule!! I hope the action is good, but everything else in this trailer looks awesome so far. Dialogue is on-the-nose but still rousing. Davis & Lynch both look superb. Definitely going to watch this film in theaters when it arrives.

Here's the first official trailer for Gina Prince-Bythewood's The Woman King, from YouTube:

The Woman King is the remarkable story of the Agojie, the all-female unit of warriors who protected the African Kingdom of Dahomey in the 1800s with skills and a fierceness unlike anything the world has ever seen. Inspired by true events, The Woman King follows the emotionally epic journey of General Nanisca (Viola Davis) as she trains the next generation of recruits and readies them for battle against an enemy determined to destroy their way of life. Some things are worth fighting for… The Woman King is directed by acclaimed American filmmaker Gina Prince-Bythewood, director of the films Love & Basketball, The Secret Life of Bees, Beyond the Lights, and Netflix's The Old Guard most recently. The screenplay is written by Gina Prince-Bythewood and Dana Stevens. Sony Pictures opens The Woman King exclusively in theaters starting on September 16th, 2022 later this year. First impression? How awesome does this movie look?