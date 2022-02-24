Viral Ad Teaser for 'Bullet Train' Action Movie - Full Trailer in March

"You put peace out in the world, you get peace back." Take a look at this. Sony has quietly released a little viral marketing ad for an action movie arriving his summer called Bullet Train. Yes, it's set on a bullet train, which almost makes me feel like we're in the 90s waiting for the next kick ass train action movie. The ad is for a fictional train line in Japan called "Nippon Speed Line" or NSL, with some stunning footage of the train in Japan. It ends with a shot of a beat up Brad Pitt taking a rest in what looks like a slight break in the action. The plot involves five assassins aboard this train who discover their missions all have something in common. "Join us for a truly unforgettable experience with a new way to travel: tranquil, comfortable, and fast." The ad also hints that the full trailer for Bullet Train is debuting on March 2nd, an the NSL website has a huge countdown time on it, too. I'm a big fan of these kind of surprise, early hype marketing moments. Can't wait to see more - as this usually means the studio is confident and excited about it as well.

Here's the first viral teaser ad for David Leitch's Bullet Train, found on NSL's YouTube (via Collder):

The big ensemble cast features Sandra Bullock ("Maria Beetle"), Aaron Taylor-Johnson ("Tangerine"), Brad Pitt ("Ladybug"), Joey King ("Prince"), Zazie Beetz, Logan Lerman, Michael Shannon, Brian Tyree Henry ("Lemon"), Hiroyuki Sanada, Andrew Koji ("Kimura"), Masi Oka and Andrea Muñoz.

For more info, follow the Nippon Speed Line pages - @nipponspeedline on Instagram and on YouTube here.

Five assassins find themselves on a Japanese bullet train, realizing that their individual assignments are all interconnected. Bullet Train is directed by American stuntman / filmmaker David Leitch, director of the films John Wick, Atomic Blonde, Deadpool 2, and Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw previously; he also works as a stunt coordinator & stuntman. The screenplay is written by Zak Olkewicz, adapted from Kôtarô Isaka's novel. Produced by Antoine Fuqua, David Leitch, and Kelly McCormick. Sony Pictures will release Leitch's Bullet Train movie in theaters starting July 15th, 2022 this summer. Ready to see more?