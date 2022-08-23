Virginia Gardner & Dylan Sprouse in 'Beautiful Disaster' Film Teaser

"There's so much about me he doesn't know." Voltage Pictures has debuted the first look teaser trailer for a romantic drama titled Beautiful Disaster, a very obvious title for a film about a troubled relationship. Adapted from Jamie McGuire's novel of the same name, the story is about two lovers - "bad-boy" Travis is exactly what college freshman Abby wants and needs to avoid. He spends his nights fighting in underground boxing matches, and his days as the ultimate college campus charmer. But Abby wants nothing to do with Travis. Intrigued by Abby’s resistance to his appeal, Travis tricks her into his daily life with a simple bet. If he loses, he must remain abstinent for a month. If Abby loses, she must live in Travis' apartment for the same amount of time. Either way, Travis has no idea that he has met his match. This sounds like a toxic premise, or is it just me? Starring Dylan Sprouse and Virginia Gardner as the two beautiful leads, with Austin North, Libe Barer, Rob Estes, and Brian Austin Green. So far it just looks like The CW trash.

Here's the first teaser trailer for Roger Kumble's Beautiful Disaster, direct from YouTube:

In Beautiful Disaster, bad-boy Travis Maddox (Sprouse) is exactly what college freshman Abby Abernathy (Gardner) needs and wants—to avoid. He spends his nights fighting in underground boxing matches, and his days as the ultimate college campus charmer. But Abby wants nothing to do with Travis. Intrigued by Abby’s resistance to his appeal, Travis offers her a simple bet: if he loses his next fight, he must remain sex-free for a month. If he wins, Abby must live in his apartment for the same amount of time. Either way, Travis has no idea that Abby’s dark past is about to emerge, and he may have finally met his match. Beautiful Disaster is directed by American filmmaker Roger Kumble, of the films Cruel Intentions, The Sweetest Thing, Just Friends, College Road Trip, Furry Vengeance, Falling Inn Love, and also After We Collided previously. The screenplay is also by Roger Kumble, based on the book by Jamie McGuire. The film is expected to debut sometime in early 2023 - stay tuned for a release date. Who's curious to watch more?