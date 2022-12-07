Wacky Dark Comedy 'Decrypted' Trailer About the Bitcoin Creator

"What do you two really think of each other?" Trinity Creative has revealed the official US trailer for the dark comedy film Decrypted, a wacky crypto film made by filmmaker Tom Sands. After debuting last year in the UK, the film is now available to watch on VOD in the US if anyone is curious - "the feature film that is taking the crypto community by storm." An outrageous and provocative film about a mismatched NSA team who kidnap Satoshi Nakamoto, the creator of Bitcoin, to get the info they need to destroy cryptocurrencies. The botched interrogation forces together a group of people who then get into all kinds of trouble. The cast includes Talisa Garcia, Sophia Myles, David Hoflin, Amanda Abbington, Kevin McNally, Clive Francis, Aki Kotabe, Don Gilet, and Sophie Barker. This looks too dumb and kooky to be any good. But I'm glad someone is willing to make jokes about this eccentric group of people, and laugh about crypto.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Tom Sands' Decrypted, direct from YouTube:

A mismatched NSA team kidnap the creator of Bitcoin – Satoshi Nakamoto – and attempt to torture him for the info they need to destroy cryptocurrencies. The botched interrogation combines a homophobic field agent, a feminist technical adviser, a transgender asylum seeker, a crypto-anarchist, a racist Brexiteer and an inclusionist MI5 agent. Sparks fly when their respective prejudices clash. When they all succumb to a truth drug, their newfound honesty has riotous consequences. Decrypted is directed by British filmmaker Tom Sands, director of the films Backtrack, The Holly Kane Experiment, Rupert Rupert & Rupert, and False Witness previously, plus a few other docs + shorts. The screenplay is written by Mick Sands. Produced by Phil Harris, Tom Sands, Mick Sands. The film already opened in the UK last year. Trinity Creative has just released Decrypted in the US direct-to-VOD - it's available to watch now. Visit the official site. Anyone?