Wacky Drinking Game Horror Comedy Film 'Gatlopp' Official Trailer

"Do me a favor? Roll a 6." XYZ Films has revealed an trailer for an indie horror comedy titled Gatlopp, marking the feature directorial debut of Mexican filmmaker Alberto Belli. "One game. One rule. Don't lie… or you die." That's the tagline here, and the premise for this. A group of friends reunite for an evening after one of their own has a gnarly divorce. As it's been almost a decade since they were last all together, waxing nostalgic, they decide to play a drinking game. But this is no ordinary game; if they don't bond together to confront their past, they'll be forced to play the game for eternity. The cast includes Jim Mahoney (who wrote the script), Emmy Raver-Lampman, Jon Bass, Sarunas J. Jackson, Shelley Hennig, John Ales, and Amy Davidson. This looks hilarious! A dash of Jumanji with some horror board game madness. I like the bright, colorful party atmosphere in the home as they try to play this game and save themselves.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Alberto Belli's Gatlopp, direct from YouTube:

A group of old friends reunites for a nostalgic evening of fun and games after a decade spent apart. After one too many, they decide to play a drinking game, but it's quickly revealed that this game comes with supernatural stakes. Mischief leads to mayhem, and the group realizes that if they can't come together to win the game by sunrise, they will be forced to play for eternity - in hell. Gatlopp is directed by Mexican filmmaker Alberto Belli, making his feature directorial debut after numerous short films and music videos previously. The screenplay is written by Jim Mahoney. Produced by Sarah Gabriel, Marc Goldberg, James Harris, and Mark Lane. This never premiered at any major film festivals or elsewhere, as far as we know. XYZ Films will debut Belli's Gatlopp film direct-to-VOD starting June 16th, 2022 this summer. Who's in?