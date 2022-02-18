Wacky Indie Comedy About Brothers - 'Mother Schmuckers' Trailer

"Would you stop acting like kids?" Dark Star Pictures has revealed an official US trailer for an indie comedy titled Mother Schmuckers, which first premiered at last year's Sundance Film Festival. It also played at a bunch of other genre fests, including Fantasia and Fantastic Fest last year, finally arriving in theaters this March. Issachar & Zabulon, two brothers in their 20s, are supremely stupid and never bored, as madness is part of their daily lives. When they lose their mother's beloved dog, they have 24 hours to find it - or she will kick them out. Starring Maxi Delmelle, Harpo Guit, Claire Bodson, Fresco, and Mathieu Amalric. I've heard all kinds of weird, wacky things about this - including that it's just too dumb to enjoy. But if this kind of kooky, low brow humor is your jam, then dive right in! But if not, you may want to stay away from it.

Here's the official US trailer (+ poster) for Harpo & Lenny Guit's Mother Schmuckers, from YouTube:

Issachar and Zabulon, two brothers in their twenties, are supremely stupid and never bored, as madness is part of their daily lives. When they lose their mother's beloved dog, they have 24 hours to find it - or she will kick them out. Mother Schmuckers, originally known as Fils de Plouc in French, is directed by Belgian brothers & filmmakers Harpo Guit & Lenny Guit, making their feature directorial debut with this after a few other short films previously. Produced by David Borgeaud and Erika Meda. This initially premiered at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival last year, and it also played at Fantastic Fest, Karlovy Vary, Fantasia, and B-Movie. Dark Star Pictures will release the Guit Brothers' film Mother Schmuckers in select US theaters on March 4th, 2022, then on VOD starting March 15th coming soon. Anyone want to watch this? Or not…?