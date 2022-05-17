Wacky Trailer for Danish Comedy 'Wild Men' Starring Rasmus Bjerg

"An absurdist chuckle-fest." Samuel Goldwyn Films has revealed an official trailer for an indie comedy from Denmark titled Wild Men, which is finally getting a US release this June. It first premiered at last year's Tribeca Film Festival, and also stopped by the Neuchâtel and Fantasia Film Festivals. In a desperate attempt to cure his midlife crisis, Martin has fled his family to live high up in the Norwegian mountains. Hunting and gathering like his ancestors did thousands of years ago, living in the wild. But surprise, surprise, Martin's quest for manhood leads to deep and hilariously uncomfortable realizations about the presumed masculine ideal. Rasmus Bjerg stars as Martin, with an extra manly cast including Zaki Youssef, Bjørn Sundquist, Marco Ilsø, Jonas Bergen Rahmanzadeh, Håkon T. Nielsen, Tommy Karlsen, Rune Temte, and Sofie Gråbøl. This looks like a Taika Waititi comedy but from Scandinavia, with a hilarious cast of characters and so many wacky scenes. I'm looking forward to catching up with this sometime soon.

Here's the new official US trailer (+ poster) for Thomas Daneskov's Wild Men, direct from YouTube:

Armed only with a bow and an ensemble of animal skins, Martin sets off into the forest in a misguided attempt to overcome his midlife crisis. A chance meeting with a fugitive named Musa leads to a twisted trip through the fjords with police, drug runners, and Martin's family not far behind. As an unlikely friendship develops and wildly original set-pieces unfold, Martin's quest for manhood leads to deep and hilariously uncomfortable realizations about the presumed masculine ideal. Wild Men is directed by the Danish filmmaker Thomas Daneskov, directing his second feature film after making The Elite previously, as well as a few short films. The screenplay is written by Thomas Daneskov and Morten Pape. This initially premiered at the 2021 Tribeca Film Festival last year, and it already opened in Denmark in February earlier this year. Goldwyn Films will debut Wild Men in select US theaters starting June 17th, 2022 this summer.