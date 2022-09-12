Wacky Trailer for Killer Horror Comedy 'When the Screaming Starts'

"Tonight was the beginning of my serial killer career." Cinedigm has debuted the main official trailer for a British horror mockumentary called When the Screaming Starts directed by Conor Boru. This recently premiered at the FrightFest Horror Festival in London last month, and will be out to watch later this month. Aidan Mendle has a dream; he aspires to be an infamous serial killer. When struggling journalist, Norman, is invited to follow Aidan on his journey, he believes he might've finally landed his big break. "A wannabe serial killer, a warped filmmaker, and a murderous cult on a blood-soaked rampage." It's being marketed as a hilarious horror comedy that "does for serial killers what What We Do in the Shadows did for vampires." The ensemble cast features Ed Hartland, Jared Rogers, Kaitlin Reynell, Octavia Gilmore, Kavé Niku, Ronja Haugholt, Vår Haugholt & Yasen Atour. This seems to lack the ingenuity and creativity that makes Shadows so good, trying to make light of murdering which is a bit more awkard than vampires.

Here's the two release trailers for Conor Boru's When the Screaming Starts, direct from YouTube:

You can rewatch the first teaser trailer for Boru's When the Screaming Starts here for the first look again.

When Norman Graysmith is invited into the home of an aspiring serial killer, Aidan Mendle, he believes he has found the subject for the documentary that will transform his failing career. Initially the production goes well with Aidan freely opening up about his desire to kill, but when his early attempt at committing murder falls apart, things begin to unravel. idan desperately tries to maintain his position as the next Charles Manson by starting a murder cult, interviewing prospective members for what he affectionately calls his “family”. The potential candidates provide a rich tapestry of misfits, from the lost and confused to the (most likely) psychopathic. Events begin to spiral out of control and Norman watches his dreams crumbling around him. When the Screaming Starts is directed by British actor / filmmaker Conor Boru, making his feature directorial debut after a number of short films previously. The screenplay is written by Conor Boru & Ed Hartland. This initially premiered at FrightFest 2022 in London recently. Screambox will release When the Screaming Starts streaming on the Screambox service starting September 20th, 2022.