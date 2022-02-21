Watch: 3-Minute Sundance 2022 Short 'Bump' by Maziyar Khatam

"I want to bump you the same way you bumped me!" Have you ever bumped someone on the sidewalk? We probably all have.. it happens. But has something this weird ever happened to you after an accidental bump? This amusing 3-minute short film involves a scenario where a harmless bump on the street turns into a bit of a scuffle. Bump is made by Iranian-Canadian filmmaker Maziyar Khatam, and it just premiered at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival last month. It's available online to watch. Khatam wrote on Twitter during the festival that "my film Bump is very much inspired by [Jim Cummings' film] Thunder Road, it's filmed in a single take, directed and performed by me." By the end – you have to wonder… will he actually wait for him?

Thanks to Vimeo Staff Picks for the tip on this one. Brief intro from Vimeo: "A young man's unwillingness to let go of a trivial encounter leads him to seek retribution." Bump is both written and directed by Maziyar Khatam - an Iranian-Canadian director-actor with a passion for telling offbeat and revealing stories. You can follow him on Instagram @maz.khatam. It's produced by Anya Chirkova. Made by Funny Bone Pictures based in Toronto - you can see more of their films / trailers on their Vimeo page and follow them on IG @funnybonepictures. Featuring cinematography by Meran Ismailsoy. This premiered at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival earlier this year. For more info, head to Vimeo. To find more shorts, click here. Your thoughts?