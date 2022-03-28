Watch: 60 Years of James Bond Tribute from 2022 Oscars Ceremony

"Do you expect me to talk?" "No, Mr. Bond, I expect you to die!" Over the last 60 years, James Bond movies have won a total of six Academy Awards. Most recently the spy movies have been winning for Best Original Song (Skyfall, Spectre, and No Time to Die this year) but they've also won some sound awards (Goldfinger for Best Sound Effects, Skyfall for Best Sound Editing). Despite all of that, Eon Productions convinced The Academy to include a 2-minute long "60 Years of Bond" tribute during the 2022 Oscars show this year. It's pretty much a classic YouTube tribute supercut with a bunch of iconic clips edited together along with the "Live and Let Die" song and it's awesome. No Time to Die, the 25th Bond movie, opened in theaters last fall and made tons of money at the box office world. Why not celebrate the excellence of Bond at the Oscars? If you haven't seen it or want to rewatch the tribute - check it out below. "To us, Mr. Bond. We are the best."

We posted Bond tribute videos back in 2012/2013 for the 50th anniversary: Kees van Dijkhuizen's Skyfall: 50 Years of Bond plus a few more videos here. The Eon series of James Bond movies kicked off with Dr. No in 1962. Directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga, No Time to Die was the 25th Bond movie - released in 2021. Over the last 60 years, there have been six Bonds: Sean Connery, George Lazenby, Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton, Pierce Brosnan, and Daniel Craig. Who will be the next Bond? Only time will tell. There seems to be an overload of additional marketing around No Time to Die, Craig's fifth and final movie, focusing on it as the end of an era. It seems they really want to wrap up this iteration of Bond. Moving forward, what will they try next? Looking back at all of these movies, they're an iconic part of movie history and will always be entertaining to watch. I've been a big 007 fan my whole life, and always will be. Your favorite Bond movie?