Watch: A Creepy Rodent Revenge Horror Short - 'This Is Our Home'

"They don't belong here! This is our home, not their home!" But maybe… it is their home after all?! We're the invaders. What do you do if you have mice in your apartment? Is there any safe and humane way to get them out? This horror short film tries to answer that question, with fatal results. This Is Our Home is a horror short written and directed by filmmaker A.K. Espada, who is based in Georgia making movies and more. When a bleeding-heart vegan and her pragmatic roommate's rodent infestation intensifies, they find themselves at odds regarding removal methods that are inhumane yet effective. "We are so thrilled to share this creepy-crawly short that came from the bottoms of our hearts and the depths of our souls." Starring Mor Cohen and Ruba Thérèse Mansouri. After a festival run, the short is now online to watch and was debuted on Halloween by our friends at Short of the Week. It's only creepy if you hate mice! Cute lil' fuzzies.

Thanks to Short of the Week for the tip on this one debuting online after premiering at many festivals. Brief synopsis via YouTube: "When their rodent infestation intensifies, a bleeding-heart vegan and her pragmatic roommate find themselves at odds concerning pest elimination methods both cruel and effective." This Is Our Home is both written and directed by Puerto Rican filmmaker A.K. Espada based in Georgia - you can see more of her work on her official website or follow her on IG @akespada. She is also a puppeteer and designer. It's produced by Anthony Nicolau. Featuring cinematography by Alexandra Bock. The This Is Our Home feature script was selected for a Sundance Screenwriting Intensive + a Sundance Horror Fellowship, awarded by K Period Media. The short already won the Audience Award at the Brooklyn Horror Film Fest. For more info on the film, visit SOTW or A.K.'s website. To discover more shorts, click here. Your thoughts?