Watch: 'A Film About Pudding' - A Kooky & Delicious Animated Short

Who doesn't love pudding?! So soft and cuddly and – wait, what?? This amusing animated short film from the Netherlands is now available to watch online after its festival run. A Film About Pudding is directed by filmmaker Roel Van Beek, and it's about a city being overtaken. After Ronin neglects to clear up her dropped groceries, they start to mix and bubble, transforming into a small pudding. Whilst this seems odd, for Ronin, it is easily ignorable. Over the next few days, the pudding grows bigger and bigger. As it threatens to engulf the entire city how far will she, and the other inhabitants of her city, go to continue ignoring it? With the voice of Eleanor Anwen as Ronin. The stick figure style reminds me of Don Hertzfeldt's films, but this gives us something else wacky and tasty with the story. Is it about procrastination? Is it about what happens when we don't stop something bad from taking over? Maybe it's all the above? Either way, dive in.

Thanks to Short of the Week for the tip on this. Brief intro from YouTube: "After Ronin neglects to clear up her dropped groceries, they start to mix and bubble, transforming into a small pudding - which begins to grow at an alarming rate." A Film About Pudding is directed and animated by Dutch filmmaker Roel Van Beek - recent graduate from the National Film & Television school; better known as "Zwoerd." You can see more of his work on his Vimeo or visit his official website or follow him on IG @z_w_o_e_r_d. Produced by Jack Pollington. Featuring a story by Roel Van Beek, Julie Nørgaard Bonde Jensen, Jack Pollington. With cinematography by Sonja Huttunen, and music composed by Madison Willing. This initially premiered at the 2021 Annecy Film Festival last year, and it stopped by tons of other fests as well. For more info on the film, visit SOTW or Vimeo. To discover more short films, click here. Good fun? Who wants some pudding?