Watch: A Little Dog in a Big City in 'Fresh Cut Grass' Animated Short

"How much is that doggie in the window?" The world is a big place, and you always have to be careful - you never know where you might end up! Fresh Cut Grass is an animated short film from Ireland made by a filmmaker named Robert Cullen - who now works as the Creative Director at Boulder Media animation studios based in Dublin. This originally premiered back in 2014, but we're just catching up with it thanks to our friends at Short of the Week for reposting it. Better late than never…! A little dog visits the big city in search of his older sister. This gets extra dark real fast once he arrives in the city and starts searching, as it's not the friendliest place. This is probably NSFW - otherwise it's worth a watch to see something unexpected.

Thanks to Short of the Week for featuring this short on their channel. Brief description from YouTube: "A little dog visits the big city in search of his sister in this sweet looking animation with a bitter twist." Fresh Cut Grass originally premiered back in 2014 - it's both written & directed by an Irish animation filmmaker named Robert Cullen. He co-founded and now works as the Creative Director at Boulder Media - one of Ireland's largest animation studios, based in Dublin. Produced by Anne Tweedy. Featuring music by Denis Clohessy. Cullen went on to work on animated series like "Danger Mouse" and "Wander Over Yonder" after making this. For more info on the film, visit SOTW. To watch even more shorts, click here. Your thoughts?