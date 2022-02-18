Watch: Adorable Animated Short 'Crush' About Cable Cars in Love

This might just be the sweetest short film you'll see all year. Crush is an adorable 3-minute animated short made by a French animation collective called MegaComputeur (from their site: "We love telling stories and bringing characters to life… Especially dumb characters.") and it's a must watch. It was commissioned by the French Alps ski resort Val Thorens and it's a delightful short about two cable cars in love. A scrap dealer about to crush an old 80s cable car imagines what life was like for two mountain lovers on cables. The character designs are so cute and I love how pure their love is - sharing fondue and snacks together, relaxing in a hot tub, making snowmen. Yes, I can confirm that this definitely makes me want to visit the mountains. I always adore these kind of warm, charming animated shorts that are meant to make you smile and laugh.

Thanks to Stash for the tip on this short. Brief description from Vimeo: "On the verge of crushing two old cable cars, a nostalgic scrap dealer delves into his memories and imagines the life they once shared." Crush is animated & directed by an animation collective called MegaComputeur - you can see more of their work on Vimeo or visit their official website or follow them on IG @megacomputeur. They are: "a collective of 3 french directors who love making crazy animated films. We graduated from Ecole des Nouvelles images in 2018 and since we are represented as directors by Passion Pictures." This short is produced by Val Thorens (the ski resort) & Passion Pictures. Featuring sound mixing by Pierre-Francois Renouf of Studio Le Refuge. For more info on the short, visit their official site.