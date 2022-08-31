Watch: Adorable Animated Short 'Kayak' Brings Us on an Adventure

During hot summer days, one of the best ways to cool off is with a trip out on the water in a canoe or kayak or SUP. And it's almost always an adventure on the water! Kayak is a gorgeous animated short film created as a 2021 graduation project by students at the Avignon animation school called École des Nouvelles Images (School of New Images). We've featured a few other shorts from students who studied at this iconic École, including the comedy Wild Love and the adorable Crush about cable cars. This short is a straight-forward, dialogue free story about a father taking his young son out for a kayaking trip on a river. It reminds me of the Blue Sky shorts about Scrat, playing up all the wacky physical comedy. I am sure everyone who watches this will be freaking out when the baby goes flying around, but it's all just fun & games and it was all made on computers anyway. The calm look & feel, and stunning colors, are what stand out the most. Enjoy below.

Thanks to Vimeo Staff Picks for the tip on this one. Brief synopsis from Vimeo: "On a peaceful summer day, a dad takes his baby son on a kayak day trip. Between the challenges of a first river outing and the baby’s whims the father will not have a relaxing day, especially when an eagle joins the adventure." Kayak is an animated short directed by a group of five young filmmakers: Solène Bosseboeuf, Flore Dechorgnat, Tiphaine Klein, Auguste Lefort, Antoine Rossi. They were all animation students at the École des Nouvelles Images (School of New Images) located in Avignon, France. Originally created in 2021 as their final graduation project that year. Produced by Julien Deparis, with an original score by Valentin Petiteau - MAAAV Musiques Appliquées Aux Arts Visuels. Released by Miyu Distribution at festivals and online. For more info on the project, visit its Facebook page or Vimeo. To watch more shorts, click here. Your thoughts?