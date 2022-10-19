Watch: Amazing Animated Short 'Samurai Frog Golf' Made by Marza

"Of all the hazards in golf, fear is the worst." Have you ever wondered - what if a frog was a samurai? What would that look like, and how might he fight? Well, we have some answers. Time to meet a badass warrior!! Samurai Frog Golf is a fantastic 4-minute animated short film made by the Japanese animation studio known as Marza Animation Planet (they also worked on the anime Lupin III: The First). A retired frog samurai wants to spend his remaining years in peace on the golf course. But when he becomes the protector of a baby turtle he must draw his club for one more round. An animated amphibious adventure for golfers of all ages. It's dialogue free and features some radical fight scenes, which is all that you need to know before watching. This premiered at the SIGGRAPH conference, and is available to watch online for free. If this was a proof of pitch for a new anime series, I'd greenlit it right away! He seems like such a cool frog. View below.

Thanks to Short of the Week for the tip on this one. Synopsis from YouTube: "A retired frog samurai wants nothing more than to be left alone and spend his remaining years in peace on the golf course. But when he unwillingly becomes the protector of a baby turtle he must draw his club for one more round. An animated amphibious adventure for golfers of all ages." Samurai Frog Golf is a short written and directed by Brent Forrest - an animator who has been working with Marza since Sonic the Hedgehog. It was made by Marza Animation Planet, the animation studio behind the animation for Sonic the Hedgehog and Lupin III: The First. Produced by Mayumi Tachikawa. Featuring Tatsuya Akagi as CG Supervisor, Tomokazu Sakamoto as Animation Supervisor, and music by David Arcus. This first premiered at SIGGRAPH earlier this year. For more info on this film, visit SOTW or Marza's website. To discover more shorts, click here. Your thoughts?