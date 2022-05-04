Watch: Amusing Short Film 'The Amateur' About Pandemic Daycare

"I wanna go home." When the pandemic first hit, and we were all sent into lockdown, many parents had to start taking care of their kids - all day long. They had to become their own daily daycare, which isn't exactly an easy task. The Amateur, an amusing short film from Norway, presents a look at one father and his two-year-old twins in their new life at "hjemmebarnehagen" - the stay-at-home daycare. "A pandemic descends upon the world. Behind all the complex decisions and actions of the national and international society, what happens to the average man when society closes down?" The Amateur stars the adorable Agnes, Ella and Henry (who is also adorable). It offers us a little glimpse at their life as they venture outside to allow their mom some free time to work from home. I actually wish there was more of this! Three minutes isn't enough.

Thanks to Vimeo Staff Picks for the tip on this one. Description from Vimeo: "When the world closed down in 2020, many of us found ourselves having to adjust to a new kind of everyday life. In this film we meet a father and his two-year-old twins in their new life at 'hjemmebarnehagen' - the stay-at-home daycare." The Amateur is directed by Norway-based filmmaker Henry K. Norvalls - you can see more of his work on his Vimeo or follow him on Instagram @henryknorvalls. He runs the production company Folkefiender in Norway. It's produced by + the script is by Line Dalheim and Henry K. Norvalls. Featuring cinematography by Torfinn Rønning Sanderud. This played at a few fests including the 2021 Nordisk Panorama Film Festival in Malmö, Sweden. For more info, head to Vimeo or Facebook. To watch more shorts, click here. Thoughts?