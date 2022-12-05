Watch: An Adorable Kitty is a Demon in 'My Cat Lucy' Animated Short

Is your cat a demon? Do your cat like to wreak havoc in your home? Warning - they may be a cuddly, furry demon after all! This adorable, super cute film titled My Cat Lucy is a must watch 2-minute short. Made by animation filmmaker Kate Vaillant as her thesis project from the Ringling College of Art & Design (and it looks like she snagged a job at DreamWorks Animation). Check it out if you like cute characters who turn out to be a little evil. ("Lucy is short for Lucifer incase you didn't catch that.") Featuring voice acting by Philip Lamont. This has been making its way around the web already, with almost a million views so far. And it deserves the attention! As always, it's amazing to see how much can be packed into 2 minutes. And all of the animation and design is entirely by Vaillant on her own. So adorable. I want to cuddle with Lucy now.

Thanks to our friends at GeekTyrant for the tip on this short. Brief description from YouTube: "A boy tries to prove that his pet cat is possessed by a demon." My Cat Lucy is directed by animation filmmaker Kate Vaillant - you can see more of her work on her official site or follow her on IG @valiant_vaillant. This was made as her final project at Ringling College of Art & Design in Florida. It won the "Best of Ringling" prize. Featuring music by Esin Aydingoz, and sound design by Chris Barry. This first premiered at numerous film festivals earlier this year, and picked up a few awards - including Best Character Design at the Lonely Wolf Festival in London. For more info on the film, visit her site. To discover more shorts, click here. Thoughts?