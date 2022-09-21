Watch: An Experimental Short Film 'Kiin' Featuring 'The Silent Twins'

"She is like me; as palms become fists and back again, we hold each other with more than words." Focus Features has revealed a short film created as a companion to the new film The Silent Twins. Directed by Agnieszka Smoczynska, the film was released in limited theaters last weekend after premiering at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival earlier this year. It's based on the true story of two Barbados twin sisters living in the UK, played by Letitia Wright and Tamara Lawrance, who don't speak to anyone aside from themselves. This short film is titled simply Kiin and it features a poem by both Letitia Wright and Tamara Lawrance spoken as voiceover, along with a choreographed intimate dance session and other bits of footage spliced in. It's a very dynamic, artistic experience that explores the deeper themes and connection between these two - bonds that go deeper than just words or embraces. The short is directed by Fenn O'Meally, and features a lovely jazz score. It would be nice if they could play this before showings of The Silent Twins. Watch below.

Posted by Focus Features on their YT. For more details, visit Directors' Library.

June and Jennifer, identical twins whose parents are from Barbados, move to Wales soon after their birth. As they grow up, they begin to close themselves off into their own world, to the point that they decide to communicate only with each other. This fascinating story of these two unusual, creative beings, profound sisterly love, and destructive dependence is a playful, visual work of cinema that makes use of animation and musical scenes. The Silent Twins is directed by acclaimed Polish filmmaker Agnieszka Smoczynska, director of the films The Lure and Fugue previously, plus numerous short films and TV work as well. The screenplay is written by Andrea Seigel, adapted from the book by Marjorie Wallace. This initially premiered at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival earlier this summer. Focus Features will debut The Silent Twins in select US theaters starting September 16th, 2022. Watch the film's trailer here. For tickets visit the official site.