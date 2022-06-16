Watch: Animated Horror Short Film 'Ghost Dogs' Brings Back Old Pets

"Are you afraid of the bark?" What a tagline! Ha. The premise of this wonders if "there could be a really interesting story if dogs could sense the spirits of deceased pets." Scary. Ghost Dogs is an award-winning animated short film made by filmmaker Joe Cappa - it's now online to watch. A family's new rescue pup is terrorized by deceased pets in this mind-bending horror short. "An homage to those rare moments of self-discovery when you are eleven years old, flipping through channels, and you stumble upon The Shining by accident. The kind of content you weren't supposed to watch but did anyway." Also: "we hope Ghost Dogs evokes a sense of wonder for all those who watch it… Taking them to that place when they were exploring genres of film without knowing exactly what they were getting into." Oh definitely. There's so much weird, wacky, creepy stuff happening in this – love it. Stop hesitating, just click play. You know you want to! Enjoy.

Thanks to Vimeo Staff Picks for the tip on this one. Synopsis from Vimeo: "A rescue pup discovers its new home is haunted by the family’s deceased pets in this mind-bending horror." Inspired by the trope in all horror movies where a family's dog is barking at something unseen to the rest of the family. Ghost Dogs is directed by Denver-based filmmaker Joe Cappa - you can view more of his work on his Vimeo or visit his official website or follow him on IG @joecappa. "I make art to connect with others." It's co-written by Joe Cappa and J.W. Hallford. Produced by J.W. Hallford. This initially premiered at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival. It also won the Satoshi Kon Award at the Fantasia Film Festival. "Ghost Dogs is a cartoon that draws not only from horror, suspense, and comedy but also creates a completely fresh perspective on genre film." For more info, visit the film's site or read Vimeo's interview. To see more shorts, click here. Thoughts?