Watch: Awkward Dark Comedy Short Film 'The Coupon' by Laura Seay

"Oh yes, I'm here to redeem my coupon. I received this in a fair and legal exchange with your husband…" Get ready to squirm while watch this short film! The Coupon is an excellent dark comedy short film made by filmmaker Laura Seay, who stars in and directs this. After premiering at film festivals last year and this year, the short is now online to watch in full. It's good, very good. A wife makes her husband a set of "love coupons" for his birthday, but when he ends up giving them away to a stranger, he shows up at their house demanding she honor the coupon. It gets even more awkward from there. Seay stars as Wendy, along with Micah Cohen as her husband, Adam J. Harrington as the creepy guy, and LeShay N. Tomlinson as her attorney. This is such clever, unsettling storytelling - make sure to sit through to find out what happens.

Thanks to our friends at Bleeding Cool for the tip on this one. Original description from Vimeo: "A woman finds herself embroiled in a Kafkaesque legal nightmare when her husband gives away the cutesy romantic coupon she made for him to a stranger, and that stranger shows up on her doorstep demanding she honor it." The Coupon is directed by New York City-based actor / filmmaker Laura Seay - you can see more of her work on Vimeo or follow her on Twitter @TheLauraSeay or on Instagram @thelauraseay. The screenplay is written by Micah Cohen. It's produced by Matthew Mullen, Micah Cohen, Laura Seay, and BabyBird World Wide Prod. With cinematography by John Orphan. This initially premiered at the St. Louis Film Festival last year. For more info on the film, head to Vimeo or Seay's official site. To watch even more shorts, click here.