Watch: Awkward Short Film '2002 (Year of the Horse)' from Norway

"You bought a horse?" That awkward moment as a teen when you have to meet your date's parents. Never fun. But what happens in this short is the worst kind of experience. 2002 (Year of the Horse) is a 10-minute dramatic short film (with some dark comedy) from Norway made by the filmmaking duo Mathias Nordli Eriksen & Matias Rygh. A winter night in Oslo, 2002. Teenagers Noah and Ingrid declare their love for each other in her bedroom. But downstairs, her parents are in the midst of breaking up. "Everything that takes place inside the house was shot in one day, so even though we went in with a plan, it was quite chaotic. The shoot became a bit of a blur," they explain. Starring Jakob Lasse Engen, Hannah Fjedbraaten, Henrik Mestad, Marian Saastad Ottersen, & Margit Hellum. Grab a glass of wine and watch below.

Thanks to Vimeo Staff Picks for debuting this short online. Brief description from Vimeo: "Teenagers Noah and Ingrid declare their love for each other in her bedroom. Downstairs, her parents are splitting up." 2002 (Year of the Horse) is both written and directed by Norwegian filmmakers Mathias Nordli Eriksen and Matias Rygh (aka "Matias & Mathias"), both directors of the other short Manifest previously. The two have been making films together since they were sixteen years old. This features cinematography by Andreas L. Bjørseth. Produced by Mari Grundnes Paus and Magne Lyngner. This played at the Nordisk Panorama Film Festival last year, and it premiered in Norway last year. To read an interview with the filmmakers on their inspiration + challenges making this during lockdown, head to Vimeo. To discover more shorts, click here.