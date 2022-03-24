Watch: Barry Keoghan in Arkham - Deleted Scene from 'The Batman'

"He's a nobody, wants to be somebody." Now what do we have here, Mr. Batman? Warner Bros has decided to release a sneaky deleted scene from The Batman some three weeks after the movie opened in theaters worldwide. The scene in question involves a certain green-haired, iconic Gotham City villain, portrayed by Barry Keoghan in this next Batman series. It's not so much of a spoiler because The Joker (!!) isn't really a part of The Batman movie. There's a scene at the very end of the movie with him, but you never see his face and it's more of a final nightcap than it is a setup. This scene, however, was cut from the movie but involves a more intriguing conversation between The Batman, played by Robert Pattinson, and his tricky Gotham nemesis The Joker. Director Matt Reeves wrote on Twitter: "Riddle me this… the less of them you have, the more one is worth…" It's an excellent scene between these two, as Joker is getting into Batman's head with all these truths that even Bruce Wayne doesn't like to admit are true. "You two have so much in common…"

Here's the "Deleted Arkham Scene" from Matt Reeves' The Batman, posted directly on WB's YouTube:

This video was originally discovered hidden on the viral website rataalada.com, which was referenced in the movie as one of The Riddler's clues (and it flashes on screen at the very end of the credits). We first wrote about this viral website last year, and have been following closely for new clues hidden on the server. This is the biggest reveal from the viral so far. Reeves explains to Variety the concept: "You realize that they have a relationship, and that this guy obviously did something, and Batman somehow got him into Arkham."

Riddle me this… the less of them you have, the more one is worth… 🤡 Watch The Batman | Arkham Deleted scene in 4k https://t.co/VsyTGU9Fec And see #TheBatman, now playing on the big screen, #OnlyInTheaters 🦇 — Matt Reeves (@mattreevesLA) March 24, 2022

