Watch: Belgian Live-Action + Animation Short Comedy 'Wildebeest'

"We keep our clothes on when we're on holiday!" Time for something a bit strange and wild. Wildebeest is an animation + live-action short film from Belgium by filmmakers Nicolas Keppens and Matthias Phlips. Going on a safari is a dream for many. For middle-aged couple Linda and Troyer, it turns into a horribly real adventure when they get left behind in the wilderness. With the voices of Chris Boni and Sam Louwyck as Linda and Troyer. "Both are based on a type of citizen we often met in the streets of our hometown near Ghent, Belgium. They could have been neighbors," the filmmakers explain. This is extra kooky and funny but there's a sweet side to it that makes it all worthwhile by the end. I dig the Gary Larson-esque character designs, they're a perfect fit for the savanna. To turn on subtitles - click the [CC] button in the right corner.

Thanks to Vimeo Staff Picks for the tip on this short. Brief description from Vimeo: "Going on a safari is a dream for many. For middle-aged couple Linda and Troyer it turns into a horribly real adventure when they get left behind in the wilderness." Wildebeest is both written and directed by Belgian filmmakers Nicolas Keppens (visit his official site) & Matthias Phlips (visit his official site or Vimeo page). It's produced by Brecht van Elslande. The project was made by Ghent, Belgium-based production company Animal Tank - "we focus on fiction, animation and experimental projects with an edge." The animation is also by Keppens & Phlips. This originally premiered at the 2018 Villeurbanne Short Film Festival a few years ago. To read an interview with the filmmakers on their inspiration + style, head to Vimeo. To watch more shorts, click here.