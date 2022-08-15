Watch: Brad Pitt Peruses a Paris Video Store in 'Vidéo Club' Promo

Who wouldn't want to stroll around a movie shop with Brad Pitt?! What an amazing get! During his press tour in Europe for the release of Bullet Train, the French YouTube channel "Konbini" was able to get actor Brad Pitt to stop by a video store to film one of their "Vidéo Club" videos. And it turned out great! This is so much fun. Pitt is joined by Bullet Train director David Leitch as they peruse JM Video. He seems a bit stoned, as he gets excited by almost everything they have on display. Pitt chats about how awesome Jackie Chan is, riffs on Klaus Kinski in Fitzcarraldo, praises Robert Redford in Three Days of the Condor. He also mentions the inimitable Charlton Heston talking the original Planet of the Apes, which he says is "one of his all-time favorites as a kid." He ends with a little story about how Se7en changed his entire career. I'm also amused by how he refers to the many streaming services as "streamers". Watch the full video below.

Thanks to Twitter for the tip on this. The video is made by Konbini, a mega popular YouTube channel from France. It's part of their "Video Club" series (watch one with Terry Gilliam in the store). Their intro (direct translation) states: "Brad Pitt traces the films that have marked his career: from his crazy stunts in Fight Club and Mr & Mrs Smith to the hilarious scenes of Night Monkey, the legend propels us into his cinematic universe for the release of his new film, Bullet Train." The video store he actually visits in this video is JM Video in Paris (see Google Maps) - visit their official site. In this, Pitt and Leitch discuss movies including Werner Herzog's Fitzcarraldo, William Friedkin's The Exorcist, Sydney Pollack's Three Days of the Condor, and Franklin J. Schaffner's classic Planet of the Apes, plus Jackie Chan, David Fincher, and few others. For more info on the video or to watch again, visit YouTube. What are your all-time favorite Brad Pitt movies?