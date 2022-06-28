Watch: Chilling Animated Horror Short Film '100,000 Acres of Pine'

"That shouldn't be there… it burned down! The watchtower, it burned down years ago… whole section of the forest! It shouldn't… be here…" Another excellent animated horror short to feast upon. 100,000 Acres of Pine is a horror short created by filmmaker Jennifer Alice Wright, as one of her projects studying at The Animation Workshop school in Denmark. Ranger Megan Patel must uncover the mystery surrounding her brother's death. Following his footsteps, she discovers a darkness she might not escape. Featuring the voices of Sarah Airriess, Lawrence Marvit, and Kirk Johnson. This is only 7 minutes but it has some impressive visuals and a chilling atmosphere with the creepy forest. Plus the final reveal is awesome! Enjoy.

Thanks to Short of the Week for featuring this one. Brief description from YouTube: "Ranger Megan Patel must uncover the mystery surrounding her brother’s death. But following his footsteps, Megan discovers a darkness she might not escape." 100,000 Acres of Pine is written & directed by filmmaker Jennifer Alice Wright based in Denmark - you can follow her on IG @jenniferaliceart or visit her official website. She is a graduate of The Animation Workshop school in Denmark. This short is produced by Michelle Ann Nardone. With music by Mads Vadsholt. The director explains that, "unsettling, spooky and mysterious things just set my heart on fire." For more info on this film, visit SOTW. To watch more short films, click here. Thoughts?