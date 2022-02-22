Watch: Cruise Ships Invade Stavanger, Norway in Silent Short Film

Here's a whole other "view" of Norway. I despise cruise ships. I cannot stand them, I don't think they should be allowed anywhere, they're harmful to the planet and local communities. But the industry is growing, and some people love them. This fantastic four minute short gives us a look at how bad the cruise ship invasion is in one city in Norway. Stavanger is a beautiful place located on the west coast of Norway, and in recent years has become a destination for many of these giant, ugly ships. "It takes away the sun, it takes away the air. It's claustrophobic." Norwegian poet / filmmaker Odveig Klyve made this film titled View, a dialogue-free short that let's us see what it's like when these ships come to town. And it's not pretty. Not at all, folks.

Thanks to Kottke for the tip on this. Brief intro from YouTube: "In Odveig Klyve's 'View,' a quiet Norwegian coastal city is invaded by some oppressively large visitors." When the Giant Cruise Ships Came to Town, also known as just View, is a short film directed by Norwegian filmmaker Odveig Klyve - a poet and writer and director based in Stavanger. You can find more of her work on her official website or follow her on IG @odveigklyve. More details from the New Yorker article: "The documentary, shot by several camerapeople stationed in different parts of the city, shows exactly what it looks like when one of the cruise liners arrives." For more info on the film, read the article or visit YouTube. To discover more shorts, click here. Thoughts?