Watch: Czech Animated Short 'Sh_t Happens' About a Love Triangle

Yeah, it's true, sh_t does happen. This mesmerizing Czech short film is a superbly creative, quirky, amusing animation creation that is worth your time. Sh_t Happens was made as a graduation project by animation filmmakers Michaela Mihályi & David Stumpf. It premiered in 2019 at the Venice Film Festival, then stopped by a bunch of other fests, including Sundance, L'Étrange, and the Brussels Animation Film Festival. It's set at apartment building full of self centered inhabitants. Utterly exhausted caretaker and his sexually frustrated wife. Widowed deer drowning his sorrows in loads of alcohol. While trying to cope with problems, they find themselves in a hard to solve triangle asking for absurd and irrational solutions. The consequences can easily become permanent, sometimes maybe too permanent. I always enjoy off-beat animation like this, so absurdly creative and alluring. Just watch out - this is definitely NSFW, it has lots of sex & nudity. Enjoy.

Thanks to Vimeo Staff Picks for the tip on this one. Intro from Vimeo: "An apartment building full of self-centered inhabitants. Utterly exhausted caretaker and his sexually frustrated wife. Widowed deer drowning his sorrows in loads of alcohol… While trying to cope with their problems, they find themselves in a hard-to-solve triangle asking for absurd and irrational solutions. Well, shit happens all the time." Sh_t Happens is written and directed by filmmakers Michaela Mihályi & David Stumpf - made as a graduation project by these two young filmmakers. Produced by BFILM (Peter Badač). Co-produced by BAGAN Films (Patrick Hernandez, Véronique Siegel) & FAMU (Ondřej Šejnoha). Featuring original music by Olivier de Palma. It first premiered at the 2019 Venice Film Festival a few years back, and it also played at Sundance. To read an interview with the filmmakers on their inspiration + more, head to Vimeo. To watch more shorts, click here.