Watch: Elizabeth Lo's 'Stray in Kars' Short Follows More Street Dogs

"Dogs do speak, but only to those who know how to listen." Another film about the amazing street dogs of Turkey!! Filmmaker Elizabeth Lo has released another short doc film titled Stray in Kars, a follow-up to her remarkable feature doc Stray from a few years ago. I am a huge fan of Stray - I raved about it and tried to get everyone to watch (here's the trailer). "Shot in coordination with Stray, this short doc takes viewers to the other side of the country, where strays in the ancient city of Kars roam, fight and and are occasionally interrupted by their human neighbours." Stray was shot in Istanbul, this one in a town called Kars (see Google Maps) on the east side of the country. For those concerned, street dogs (and cats) in Turkey are very well taken care of - they're fed, tagged, looked after, with strict protections against harm. Dogs are the best.

Thanks to Vimeo Staff Picks for the tip on this one. Synopsis from Vimeo: "Street dogs in the ancient city of Kars roam free, fight and and occasionally join in the humans’ call to prayer." Stray in Kars is directed by documentary filmmaker Elizabeth Lo - see more of her work on her official website. She also directed the outstanding doc titled Stray, about street dogs in Istanbul. This new short is produced by Shane Boris. Co-produced by Ceylan Carhoglu and Zeynep Koprulu. With music composed by Ali Helnwein. Commissioned by Aeon. "Made possible by a nationwide 'no kill, no capture' law protecting stray animals, Turkey’s stray dogs live in a sort of semi-harmony with people, their parallel societies often peaceably overlapping and intertwining." For more info on the film, visit Aeon and Vimeo. To watch more shorts, click here. Thoughts?