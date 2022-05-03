Watch: Evolution Complete - 'Endling' A Sci-Fi Short Film About A.I.

"Does the mystery of an irrational entity require unraveling?" What would our world be like if humans were replaced by advanced Artificial Intelligence beings? Endling imagines exactly that kind of upcoming future, following two beings taking the remains of the last human to be buried. They drive an impressive classic Corvette, which the human used to own. It's an intriguing, low key sci-fi film about A.I. in which they discuss the many flaws of humanity and how emotions rule us. Martin Challinor and Jasmin Hoinka star as the two A.I. beings. This isn't the best short you'll ever see, but it's somewhat creative and makes you think about our place on this planet. Will we ever evolve beyond the human condition? Only time will tell…

Thanks to our friends at Live for Films for the tip on this new short. Very brief description from YouTube: "Two advanced AI beings take the remains of the last human to be buried." Endling is directed by UK-based filmmaker Rishi Thaker - who also made his feature debut with an action film called Slaughter is the Best Medicine in 2014, in addition to directing other short films and various projects. The screenplay is written by Andrew David Barker. It's also produced by Rishi Thaker; with Asch Surani as an associate producer. Featuring cinematography by Benjamin B. Smith. This originally premiered in the UK back in 2020 before making its way online. For more info, head to YouTube. To discover more shorts, click here. Your thoughts?