Watch: Excellent 'Red Veil' Fantasy Warrior VFX Short Film 'Evenveil'

"Why are you here?" "I'm here for my fate." Whoa!! Hell yes, this is awesome. Evenveil is an incredible fantasy short film made by a company called Rainfall Films, written & directed by Sam Balcomb. A warrior in exile, bearing a fated weapon, enters the ruins of a dead city to unlock a mysterious power known as the Red Veil. It's a fantasy epic packed into 10 mins - better than most feature films released this year. "Evenveil is a proof-of-concept fantasy short from director Sam Balcomb and Rainfall Films. The conceptualization of the environments and characters began in 2020, as Rainfall started developing new techniques for world-building visual effects and implementation with live action." The short stars Alexis Peters, Aria Song, Nick Apostolina, Dawson Mullen, Gregory Lee Kenyon, & Ralph Lister. Of course, this is part of a "a larger, sprawling narrative" that they hope to develop further. I'm in!! The visual quality, the character design, the music, the lore of this all kicks ass. And I really dig this double-axe weapon she's after. Fire it up.

Thanks to Short of the Week for the tip on this one debuting online. Brief synopsis via YouTube: "A warrior in exile, bearing a fated weapon, enters the ruins of a dead city to unlock a mysterious power known as the Red Veil." Evenveil is written and directed by the Los Angeles-based filmmaker Sam Balcomb - who also works as a visual effects supervisor in the movie industry. He's the co-founder of a production company in Burbank called Rainfall Films. You can view more of their work on Vimeo or visit their official website or YouTube, or follow Sam on IG @sambalcomb. Produced by Jesse Soff, Jeff Dodson, and Sam Balcomb. With cinematography by Balcomb, and music by Dodson. You can hear all the songs in the film in a SoundCloud playlist. "The story is a small sample of a larger, sprawling narrative that we plan to continue exploring." For more info on the film, visit SOTW or Rainfall's website. To discover more shorts, click here. Your thoughts?