Watch: Faceless Dark Comedy Horror Short 'We Want Faces So Bad'

"She realized what she really wanted, ever since she was a faceless little girl, was to belong." Are you ready to finally get your face? Check out this fun horror short film titled We Want Faces So Bad, made by actor / filmmaker Matthew Van Gessel. This one recently played at the Fantasia Film Festival and is now online to watch thanks to Short of the Week. Alexx must 'face' the reality of her overnight transformation when she joins her faceless friends in their nightly manifesting faces ritual. It's set entirely in one room and is a quick and easy watch. This stars Jasmine Kimiko, Cricket Brown, Meagan Kimberly Smith, and Rebecca Brinkley. This is a clever short about obsession with identity and vanity, and how we try to hide our faces. I wish there was a bit more to it, following these faceless girls outside of this evening. But still worth a watch.

Thanks to Short of the Week for the tip on this one. Synopsis from YouTube: "Alexx must 'face' the reality of her overnight transformation when she joins her faceless friends in their nightly manifesting ritual." We Want Faces So Bad is directed by New York-based actor / filmmaker Matthew Van Gessel - you can see more of his acting work on his official site. The screenplay is written by Michael Calciano. Made by Apple House Pictures. Produced by Michael Calciano, Adam Conversano, Grant Conversano, Jasmine Kimiko, and Matthew Van Gessel. Featuring cinematography by Grant Conversano, and original music by Tanner Poff. This premiered at the New People Cinema Club 2021, and it also played at the 2022 Fantasia Film Festival. For more info on the film, visit SOTW or head to Vimeo. To discover more shorts, click here. Your thoughts?