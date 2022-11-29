Watch: Freaky 'The Callisto Protocol' Game Live-Action Promo Spot

"Every sound, every movement, is closing in." Time for a visit to Jupiter's moon Callisto in the year 2320. We're not a video game site and only post gaming content when it's worthwhile, and this live-action trailer for a sci-fi game is worth a look. The Callisto Protocol, made by Striking Distance Studios, is launching later this week on all platforms. They recently debuted a live-action promo trailer, featuring the actor Josh Duhamel starring as the main character Jacob Lee, an inmate of Black Iron Prison on the moon Callisto. Players must face terrifying creatures as they uncover the secrets of the United Jupiter Company. The game is a story-driven, single-player survival horror from the mind of Glen Schofield. This plays like a two minute sci-fi short film about discovering a prison where everyone is dead but coming back to life. Some freaky shit.

Thanks to our friends at GeekTyrant for the tip on this one. The video game is set in 2320 at a prison colony called Black Iron, "operated by the United Jupiter Company, and located on Jupiter's moon Callisto. The player takes the role of a prisoner Jacob Lee (Josh Duhamel) held at Black Iron, finding themselves in the midst of an alien invasion that appears to have been engineered by the prison's warden." The video game is created by Glen Schofield and Striking Distance Studios. The live-action spot does not have any credits for director. Game publisher Krafton will debut The Callisto Protocol game starting on December 2nd, 2022 this fall – available for Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S. For more info on the game and upcoming release, visit their official site. Who is planning to play this already?