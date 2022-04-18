Watch: Badass 'Ewoks vs. Predator' Fan Short Pits Cuddly vs. Vicious

"Nothing like it has ever been on Endor before. It came for the thrill of the hunt." Witness the great battle between two ultimate space creatures - the great Predator and the adorable Ewoks. This fun, fan made short film is 90 seconds of geeky, movie bliss. Filmmaker-comedian Matt Highton put together this amazing little video called Ewoks VS. Predator, and it is exactly as described in that title. He mashes up footage from both movies in a perfect way to actually give give us an entertaining almost-two-minutes of sci-fi goodness. As someone on Twitter said, "Ewoks finally have a worthy adversary…" So true. Now I want to see more of this! If Matt can make something this amusing and hilarious out of just a few bits of footage, I wonder how many other awesome video mashups there could be having the Ewoks battle anyone from any other galaxy.

Thanks to our friends at GeekTyrant for the tip on this. Original description from YouTube: "Nothing like it has ever been on Endor before. It came for the thrill of the hunt. Will those ankle biter Ewoks be able to stand to the might of a Predator? Well have a look. This was a lot of fun to make." This fan edit was made by Matthew Highton - a London-based "comedian, filmmaker and weirdo." You can follow him on Twitter @MattHighton or view more of his work on his official website. John McTiernan's Predator was originally released in 1987, followed by five sequels / spin-offs in total. Plus another one in the works already - Prey by Dan Trachtenberg, perhaps out this year. And the Ewoks were first introduced in Return of the Jedi in 1983, so they've got the one-up on the Predators in that department, too. Do you still think Ewoks are the coolest?