Watch: Funny 'Hairy Pouter' Book Review Short Film Designed by A.I.

"The stone was initially his parents." Are there any wizards in that Harry Potter book? Find out in this book review of the classic novel. A creative collective agency called Reunion has created this amusing short film featuring images and some animation made by an artificial intelligence engine. These A.I. generators have become popular online recently as you can input almost anything and end up with some extra crazy results, especially when this software creates artwork and mashes up whatever weird images it can find online. This Hairy Pouter short film is based around an audio interview with Lillian, a 98-year-old woman who has only just read the initial Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone book for her first time. She gives her review of it and answers some questions about characters and what's going on with the plot. Her responses have been input into the A.I. engine resulting in this funky and funny video to watch. Some of the images in this are quite clever, and would make for some fun book covers. It's an enjoyable 2-minute A.I. experiment.

Thanks to Vimeo Staff Picks for the tip on this one. Here's the full intro from Vimeo: "Lillian is 98. She just finished reading Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone. This is her book review as interpreted by an AI image generator. We wanted our visuals to be infused with the same unexpected interpretive qualities found in Lillian’s descriptions. The goal was to take a beloved, iconic story known the world over and put it in the hands of possibly the only two collaborators with the ability to spin it into something new. Lillian's creative recap of this familiar story is taken through a funhouse hall of mirrors by inputting her prompts into an AI image generator without any added context that might guide it's interpretation toward the original source material. And thus, a new classic is born. We'll let the world decide which version is best." Hairy Pouter is directed by filmmaker Chris Carboni of creative agency Reunion - follow him on IG @_chriscarboni_. Featuring sound by Ambrose Yu, music by Charles Di Raimondo. Made at Reunion based in New York City - learn more about how they made this on their website. To discover more short films, click here. Good fun?