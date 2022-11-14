Watch: Funny Learn the Alphabet Videos Featuring Action Movie Stars

"G is for Get to the choppa!!" Time for something fun today!! Need a laugh? Fire them up. These videos have been floating around the internet for a few years, but we've only recently stumbled across them (thanks to Twitter, which seems to be barely hanging on for dear life these days). The original alphabet videos come from a YouTube creator known as "TwinkieMan", who is actually a Danish video editor named Benjamin Olesen. His most popular video is called "Learn the Alphabet with Arnold Schwarzenegger," initially debuted in 2018 on YouTube. It's a fun 2-minute mashup featuring various Arnold clips that start with every letter of the alphabet. Yes, it's as glorious and funny as it sounds, and it will make you smile (and hopefully laugh). A few other videos like this have shown up online after - TwinkieMan also made one with Sylvester Stallone clips, and other users made videos from Samuel L. Jackson and Jim Carrey clips. View below.

"Did you learn anything from Arnold?" I learned that he's awesome and all of his best movies are from the 80s and 90s. So many classics I'd rewatch! Still a big fan of Kindergarten Cop, the best. Thanks to Twitter and YouTube for the tips on all of these fun videos. The original Arnold Schwarzenegger one was created by "TwinkieMan" and posted on his YouTube account along with the Stallone one. The creator of the Samuel L. Jackson video above (a YouTube account called "AlphaBeta E") quips in his description that he "could have made a 20 minute mother**** compilation but ain't nobody got time for that." Ha. I am sure people would love it anyway. While these aren't exactly groundbreaking videos, it's fun to see them messing with the usual supercut / mashup and making them educational. Just in case you, uh, don't know your alphabet and need some movie stars to help you remember P comes before S, and Z comes after everything else. The best one?