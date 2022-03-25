Watch: Getting Revenge Against 'Tiger Parents' in Short Film 'Munkie'

"Be good, listen to your dad." Nothing like a dark revenge tale to end the week. Munkie is a dark thriller short film made by a talented Chinese-Kiwi filmmaker named Steven Chow. It screened at numerous film festivals last year and is available to watch online in full now thanks to our friends at Short of the Week. Munkie follows a vengeful daughter whose violent plan of revenge against her domineering "tiger parents" spins out of control. All you need to know is this is a must watch short - running 15 minutes but worth every last minute. Starring Xana Tang as Rose, with Pak Wing Leung, Janet Tan, Daniel Lee, Benjamin Teh, Muhammad Nasir, Sam Liew, and Sara Stone. I'm seriously impressed by the filmmaking in this - definitely a film festival top quality short that is worth your time and attention. Chow has a few other short films made before this one, but I hope he gets a chance to make a feature soon. Until then - check this out.

Thanks to Short of the Week for debuting this film. Brief description from YouTube: "A vengeful daughter's violent plan of revenge against her domineering 'tiger parents' spins out of control." Munkie is both written and directed by filmmaker Steven Chow - a 1st generation Chinese Kiwi writer / director / editor who has worked in cinema over fifteen years including a stint in London. You can see more of his work on his official website or follow him on IG @stevenchow8. He's currently based in New Zealand. A University of Auckland MA thesis short film - follow the film on IG @munkieshortfilm. It's produced by Rachel Fawcett. Featuring cinematography by Adam Luxton, and music by Karl Steven. This premiered at the Fantasia Film Festival and Beyond Fest last year, and also palyed at Nightstream and the Montclair Film Festival. For more info on the short, head to Chow's website or visit SOTW. To discover even more shorts, click here. Your thoughts?