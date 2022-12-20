Watch: Gnarly Cyberpunk Thriller Animated Sci-Fi Short 'PostHuman'

"You think you're so smart? I'm Terrence, I'm righteous, assholes." Who's in need of some killer cyberpunk animation?! This short film titled PostHuman first premiered way back in 2012, playing at numerous film festivals before eventually landing online. It's under 5 minutes and it's definitely worth a watch. We're only now catching up with it all these years later and more than happy to feature it now. A genius hacker and his dog help an enigmatic young woman to free the remaining test subjects of a black ops ESP test lab. Directed by Cole Drumb, the short features the voices of Tricia Helfer as Kali and Ulric Dihle as Terrence. "Gritty, hyperstylized, and dripping with intense images, PostHuman is NSFW, for children, or adults with no sense of adventure." This reminds me of Akira and Ghost in the Shell, with the same kind of animation style and hacker vibes. It's just too short! It's over before you know it. When do we get more of Terrence and his dog?

Thanks to Twitter for the tip on this one. Full description from YouTube: "PostHuman follows Terrence and his dog Nine in an adrenalized future of espionage, super science, and assassins. Terrence agrees to help Kali, an escaped test subject from a black ops ESP test lab, in her effort to free the last surviving imprisoned test subject. The assault on the lab is fast paced and intense as Terrence uses every hacker trick he knows to destroy the lab's defenses and give Kali a chance to free her tortured lab mate, Benjamin." PostHuman is written and directed by filmmaker Cole Drumb. Produced by Jennifer Wai-Yin Luk and Cole Drumb. Made by Colliculi Productions, with animation made at Humouring the Fates Animation Studios. Featuring music composed by Neill Sanford Livingston. This first premiered at film festivals back in 2012, landing online a few years ago on Dust. For more info on the film, visit the official website. To watch more shorts, click here.