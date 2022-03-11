Watch: Gorgeous Animated Short 'Louise' About a French Ballerina

"You were radiant tonight." A new short film from the animation school in France called Gobelins that is worth a watch. Louise is made by a team of five female directors, and was completed in 2021 and debuted online last year. We're just catching up with it thanks to Vimeo Staff Picks and highly recommend watching. Louise, ballerina at the Garnier Opera in 1895, rushes home after a show but is stopped by a friend asking for money. She knows what she must do in order to repay her. Voices by Alice Orsat, Clara Quilichini, Victoria Grosbois, Lilly Caruso, and Jean-Christophe Lebert. This has some beautiful animation in it - inspired by the art of Edgar Degas, Henri de Toulouse-Lautrec, & Jean-Louise Forain. Just as a warning - this is NSFW as it contains some nudity. For English subtitles, click on the [cc] button in the right corner.

Louise is an animated short film made by an all-female team of directors studying at Gobelins: Constance Bertoux, Camille Bozec, Pauline Gutton, Pauline Mauviere, Mila Monaghan. Produced by Cécile Blondel. Featuring music by Anna Cordonnier & Amandine Robillard. With sound editing by Cédric Denooz. This is produced by by French film company Ecole de l'mage GOBELINS. It's inspired by an art exhibit at Musée d'Orsay called Splendors and Miseries.