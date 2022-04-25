Watch: Hilarious 'The Batman' Remix Featuring Classic Adam West

"How come Batman doesn't dance anymore?" Ahahah this is great! Corridor has whipped up this ingenious creation remixing footage from The Batman movie with characters from the original 60s Batman TV show starring Adam West. It's even better than you think! It's so good my only complaint is that there is not enough footage. More more more…! This Batman video is created and uploaded by Corridor Crew (aka Corridor Digital), a professional YouTube channel of video creators and artists. We also featured their "VFX artists make the Up balloon house for real" video last year. This is one of their best so far! This also features Burt Ward as Robin and Burgess Meredith as The Penguin in addition to West's vintage Batman gaffing it up. I think my favorite parts in this are the jumping in the dark scene and the Bat-copter getaway. Enjoy.

Thanks to THR for the tip on this fun video. Watch more creations from Corridor on their YouTube channel.

Matt Reeves' The Batman is available on HBO Max to watch – its also still playing in theaters some places.

A billionaire socialite and heir of Wayne Enterprises who dedicates himself to protecting Gotham City from its criminal underworld as a masked vigilante. Set early on after Bruce Wayne returns to Gotham. The Batman is directed by acclaimed American filmmaker Matt Reeves, the director of the movies The Pallbearer, Cloverfield, Let Me In, Dawn of the Planet of the Apes, and War for the Planet of the Apes previously. The screenplay is written by Matt Reeves and Mattson Tomlin; based on the character created by Bill Finger and Bob Kane. Produced by Dylan Clark and Matt Reeves. Warner Bros will release Reeves' The Batman in theaters everywhere starting on March 4th, 2022. It's out now! Watch the second trailer here.