WORTH WATCHING

Watch: 'How Would You Like To Pay?' A Threatening Call Short Film

by
March 21, 2022
Source: YouTube

How Would You Like To Pay? Short Film

"I must stress that this matter needs to be settled before 8:15PM GMT." It's time to pay! This is why I never answer the phone if it's a number I don't recognize! This 5-minute short film will have you on edge even if it's only about one phone call. How Would You Like To Pay? is made by an English filmmaker named Andrew David Barker and it's available to watch online now. A man receives a phone call from an extremely threatening debt collection agency. Edward Wolstenholme stars as the man who receives the call. The small cast also includes Maria Forrester as the voice on the call. If you think there isn't much that seems threatening or scary about a simple phone call, just wait until you see this. The short has the vibes of early Ben Wheatley like Kill List, as there's more going on here than just a debt collection. Watch it in full below.

How Would You Like To Pay? Poster

Thanks to our friends at Live for Films for the tip on this short. Brief description from YouTube: "A man receives a phone call from an extremely threatening debt collection agency." How Would You Like To Pay? is directed by English filmmaker Andrew David Barker - he also directed the feature film A Reckoning in 2011. See more of his work on his official website or follow him on IG @adbarker or Twitter @ADBarker. The script is by Andrew David Barker and Ashley Price. Produced by Giles Dearn, Andrew David Barker, and Ashley Price. Featuring cinematography by Ashley Price, and music by Gabrielle Edwards. Andrew explains on IG about this: "A short we shot on a cold winter's night back in Jan, made on nothing more than good will and ambition." For more on the film, visit YouTube. To watch more shorts, click here. Your thoughts?

Find more posts: Short Film, To Watch

FEATURED POSTS

VIEW MORE

FOLLOW FS HERE

OUR RSS
Subscribe to our feed -or- daily newsletter:
Follow Alex's main account on twitter:
For the latest posts only - follow this one:

Add our updates to your Feedly - click here

Get the latest posts sent in Telegram

LATEST TO WATCH

Watch: 'How Would You Like To Pay?' A Threatening Call Short Film (0 Comments)

Trailer for Trippy Cult Escape Thriller 'The Aviary' with Malin Akerman (0 Comments)

Disney Doc Series 'Sketchbook' Trailer Profiling Talented Animators (2 Comments)

First Trailer for Wacky Animated Looney Tunes Movie 'King Tweety' (2 Comments)

New Trailer for Canadian Indie 'Stanleyville' About a Bizarre Contest (1 Comment)