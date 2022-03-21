Watch: 'How Would You Like To Pay?' A Threatening Call Short Film

"I must stress that this matter needs to be settled before 8:15PM GMT." It's time to pay! This is why I never answer the phone if it's a number I don't recognize! This 5-minute short film will have you on edge even if it's only about one phone call. How Would You Like To Pay? is made by an English filmmaker named Andrew David Barker and it's available to watch online now. A man receives a phone call from an extremely threatening debt collection agency. Edward Wolstenholme stars as the man who receives the call. The small cast also includes Maria Forrester as the voice on the call. If you think there isn't much that seems threatening or scary about a simple phone call, just wait until you see this. The short has the vibes of early Ben Wheatley like Kill List, as there's more going on here than just a debt collection. Watch it in full below.

Thanks to our friends at Live for Films for the tip on this short. Brief description from YouTube: "A man receives a phone call from an extremely threatening debt collection agency." How Would You Like To Pay? is directed by English filmmaker Andrew David Barker - he also directed the feature film A Reckoning in 2011. See more of his work on his official website or follow him on IG @adbarker or Twitter @ADBarker. The script is by Andrew David Barker and Ashley Price. Produced by Giles Dearn, Andrew David Barker, and Ashley Price. Featuring cinematography by Ashley Price, and music by Gabrielle Edwards. Andrew explains on IG about this: "A short we shot on a cold winter's night back in Jan, made on nothing more than good will and ambition." For more on the film, visit YouTube. To watch more shorts, click here. Your thoughts?