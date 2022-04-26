Watch: Impressive Sci-Fi Micro Short Film 'Sentry' by Ryan Connolly

Beware of drones. They will always outsmart humans. Sentry is an impressive under-3-minutes short film made by filmmaker Ryan Connolly, created for "Film Riot" run by the Connolly Brothers. It's another fine example of just how much can fit in 2 minutes of footage - introducing characters in a sci-fi world, letting action play out quickly. There's a lot going on in this and it's worth a watch. This is good enough to play as a "Black Mirror" opener. Sentry stars Josh Connolly and Justin Robinson. One is on the other side of the war than the other in this dystopian world. This could be called a proof-of-concept, but it's just an engaging micro short with some excellent VFX on top of it all. Watch below + check out more of the Connolly's videos.

Thanks to Twitter for the tip. There's no description on either Vimeo or YouTube. Sentry is a micro short directed, written, & edited by Texas-based filmmaker Ryan Connolly - you can see more of his work on his Vimeo or follow him on Twitter @ryan_connolly or on IG @ryan_connolly. Made as a mini project by Film Riot - described "a how-to trip through filmmaking from the hyper-active minds of the Connolly Brothers." With cinematography by Daniel Routh, and a score provided by Musicbed. With VFX by Ryan Thompson and Joey Deutsch. Their making of explains "We Shot a Film in 8 Hours!" For more info on how they made this, including equipment + editing, check out this YouTube video. To discover even more shorts, click here.