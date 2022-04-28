Watch: Incredible Fan-Made Animated 'Fellowship of the Ring' Short

It's time to journey back to Middle-Earth again. This is an exceptional animated film made by an animator / filmmaker named Eddie Sharam. He decided to challenge himself by creating an animated version of The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of The Ring, and pack the entire story into 2 & 1/2 minutes. Not only does he pull it off, without any dialogue (which is a massive achievement in its own right), all of the animation is stunning, too. Everyone knows the classic Rankin/Bass animated version of The Hobbit/LOTR, which is the only other official Hobbit movie. Sharam has managed to come up with his own entirely unique look and feel, while still maintaining the unforgettable magic and glory of the classic Peter Jackson Lord of the Rings movies. Featuring music by Nick Froud. I would seriously watch an entire series like this. But we also have that Amazon LOTR series coming soon anyway. This short is a must watch 2-minute adventure.

Thanks to Twitter for the tip on this. Original description from YouTube: "I've always loved The Lord of the Rings, so made this animated film trailer of my interpretation of The Fellowship of the Ring. Here's Frodo, Gandalf, Aragorn, Boromir, Legolas, Gimli, Sam, Merry and Pippin in the first part of the epic story that will change all their lives. Tolkien's work is so great, it's daunting to adapt!" This animated short was created by UK-based animator / filmmaker Eddie Sharam - see more of his work on YouTube, or on his official site, and you can follow him on Twitter @eddiesharam or on IG @eddiesharam_art. He also has a Patreon page to support as well. It's made by Copper Octopus Animation Studio. A reminder: "This is an unofficial fan film, characters and setting rights are owned by Middle-Earth Enterprises. Based on characters and story created by JRR Tolkien." For info on the film, visit the animation studio's site. For more shorts, click here.