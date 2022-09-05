Watch: Incredible Tom Cruise Airplane Stunt CinemaCon Promo Video

"As you can see, we are filming the latest installment of Mission Impossible." Hell yes, Tom Cruise!! This is awesome. During the industry event CinemaCon held earlier this year, Tom Cruise sent in a video message since he couldn't be there in person. Why? Because he was filming a big stunt for Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part Two, involving two old bi-planes flying over a valley in South Africa. Though there was also a third plane filming him, as Cruise is standing on the side of one talking through the mic to the audience about making these movies to be shown in cinemas. So cool. This video then lead to the first trailer reveal for Dead Reckoning: Part One - which we featured back in May earlier this year. It's exciting that this video has finally made its way online because holy shit everything about this rules. I was honestly expecting Cruise to jump off with a parachute at the end of his intro, but even without that this is still badass. The first Dead Reckoning is set for release next summer, with Part Two set for 2024. Can't wait to see more footage!!

Here's the CinemaCon 2022 promo for Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning, direct from YouTube:

This video was released initially as a Prime Video exclusive as a Special Feature for Top Gun: Maverick.

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One is the seventh installment of the Mission: Impossible film series, and the third in the series directed by McQuarrie, following Rogue Nation and Fallout. Ethan Hunt returns with his regular team for more covert missions around the world to save us all from mayhem and destruction. Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One is once again directed by American filmmaker Christopher McQuarrie, director of the movies The Way of the Gun, Jack Reacher, plus both Mission: Impossible - Rogue Nation & Fallout previously. The screenplay is also written by Christopher McQuarrie. Based on the television series created by Bruce Geller. Produced by Tom Cruise, J.J. Abrams, Christopher McQuarrie, David Ellison, and Jake Myers. Paramount Pictures will debut McQuarrie's Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One in theaters worldwide starting on July 14th, 2023 next summer (delayed from this year). Part Two will then arrive in theaters starting in June 2024. Rewatch the first teaser trailer here.