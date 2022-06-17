Watch: Jack Dunphy's Awkward Hand-Drawn Short Doc 'Brontosaurus'

"I've never felt so connected to someone in my life." These can be dangerous words! This strange, awkward animated short film is a very personal tale about a short-lived relationship. Brontosaurus is a short film made by filmmaker Jack Dunphy, and it first premiered last year at various festivals including True/False, Nashville, Philadelphia, and Cucalorus. "A tale of lust, eating disorders, crossing boundaries, and tiny toy dinosaurs." It's an intimate short doc featuring hand-drawn animation to tell a story of, uh, why you don't sleep with your assistant. Dunphy adds via IG: "It's been a long and winding road with this one, so I'm glad people are finally seeing it." While the style is a bit rough, and entirely unflattering, it goes right along the story and captures his depressed attitude. I hope he finishes his other film one day! In the meantime, this isn't the most uplifting short to watch but I still recommend it anyway just for all the creativity and honesty.

Thanks to Vimeo Staff Picks for the tip on this one. Synopsis from Vimeo: "An abandoned love affair leads a man to a toy dinosaur." Brontosaurus is an animated short film written, directed, animated, and produced by Chicago-born, New York-based filmmaker Jack Dunphy - you can see more of his work on his Vimeo or follow him on IG @jackfreemandunphy. Featuring original music composed by Seth Kaplan. "While making an animated film, a filmmaker must decide whether to stop working with his assistant or stop sleeping with her." Ouch, but that's the origin behind this one. For those who want to get even deeper into their chaotic relationship, there's a 15 minute interview between Jack and the real Odette also available on NoBudge. For more info on the short, visit Vimeo or head to NoBudge. To discover more shorts, click here. Your thoughts?