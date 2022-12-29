Watch: Journey Through History in 'A Brief Disagreement' Short Film

Let! Them! Fight! Or maybe don't let them fight? Do we really need to keep fighting over some shiny rocks? Forever and ever? I guess so. This fantastic animated short film called A Brief Disagreement is made by the very talented animation filmmaker Steve Cutts. It's a 3-minute animated short described as "a visual journey into mankind's favourite pastime throughout the ages." Meaning - humanity's love of fighting each other, beating each other up, conquering each other, all so they can have more land/things/money/property than the other. It's so accurate and so realistic it's painful. But I love the animation in this, all the grunting and punching is hilarious with these two big guys duking it out. So many great battles throughout history covered in barely 120 seconds! Incredible work from Steve. Will we ever stop all the fighting? Probably not…

Thanks to Vimeo Staff Picks for the tip on this short. Brief description from Vimeo: "A visual journey into mankind's favourite pastime throughout the ages." A Brief Disagreement is an animated short film written and directed and created by London-based filmmaker Steve Cutts - an "artist specialising in animation, illustration, painting and sculpture." You can see more of his work on his Vimeo or visit his official website or follow him on Twitter @Steve_Cutts and on IG @steve_cutts_official. "Created in Clip Studio Paint and After Effects, with some Cinema 4D." This short was made entirely by Steve in his own time. He also created some music videos for Moby, including "Why Does My Heart Feel So Bad?" and "Are You Lost in the World Like Me?." For more info on the film, visit Vimeo. To discover many more shorts, click here. Your thoughts?