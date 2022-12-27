Watch: Lovely Animated Short 'Beyond The Hill' About Grief & Hope

"Even darkness must pass. A new day will come… And when the sun shines, it will shine out the clearer," Samwise Gamgee once said. This lovely short film made by an Italian animation filmmaker Guilia Cervato brings this quote to life in a beautiful way. Beyond The Hill is a 5-minute animated short made by Cervato as her final graduation project. The story takes place in Italy during the early days of the Covid-19 pandemic and shows the grief of a young girl losing her grandfather. She takes the pie she made for him to a park and meets a furry new friend. It's a shining example of how to tell a story without dialogue, letting the emotions be expressed through animation. I like the character design, both the fox and the look of the young woman. It feels like the start of a wonderful friendship - I want to see it continue with the two growing up together.

Thanks to Twitter for the tip on this short. Brief synopsis from YouTube: "The story takes place during the pandemic and shows the grief of a young girl losing her grandad while something unexpected comes into her life which brings hope." Beyond the Hill is a short 2D/3D animation film written and directed and animated by an Italian filmmaker named Guilia Cervato - you can find her and see more of her work on ArtStation. She recently graduated as an animator / director from Santa Giulia Art Academy (located in Brescia, Italy) - this is her final graduation project. It's produced by Emmanouil Zervoudakis (also known as just "Manos Zerv"). With Amedeo Beretta as animation director. And with music composition by Maria Cortes-Monroy. For more info on this project, visit Zerv's site or YouTube. To discover more shorts, click here. Thoughts?