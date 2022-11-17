Watch: Lovely 'Keep Our Oceans Amazing' Featurette for 'Avatar 2'

"Without significant change, more than half of the word's marine species may face extinction…" Save the oceans! 20th Century Studios has revealed a conservation featurette for the highly anticipated sci-fi sequel Avatar: The Way of Water, opening in theaters worldwide this December. This one is called "Keep Our Oceans Amazing" and it connects with a new website launched at the same time. Since most of the movie is set underwater and deals with taking care of all animals (on Pandora), the studio is doing a promotion where they will donate money to The Nature Conservancy non-profit group. All you have to do is visit the website, design a new fish (or ocean creature) and it will become a part of the virtual "Pandora Ocean". Apparently there are actual in-person locations you can visit and do this (as seen in this video) or you can do it online. The Way of Water ensemble cast features Zoe Saldana, Sam Worthington, Kate Winslet, Sigourney Weaver, Bailey Bass, Trinity Jo-Li Bliss, Jack Champion, Michelle Yeoh, Jemaine Clement, Stephen Lang, Cliff Curtis, Edie Falco, CCH Pounder, Joel David Moore. I'm glad they are making an effort here, and I'm happy to support the fight against climate change and to save our oceans.

Enjoy this "Keep Our Oceans Amazing" featurette for Avatar: The Way of Water, direct from YouTube:

Set more than a decade after the events of the first film, Avatar: The Way of Water begins to tell the story of the Sully family, the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive, and the tragedies they endure. Avatar 2: The Way of Water is directed by iconic Canadian filmmaker James Cameron, director of the movies Piranha II: The Spawning, The Terminator, Aliens, The Abyss, Terminator 2: Judgment Day, True Lies, Titanic, and Avatar previously. The screenplay is written by James Cameron and Josh Friedman (War of the Worlds, The Black Dahlia, Terminator: Dark Fate, "Snowpiercer" series), from a story by James Cameron. Produced by James Cameron and Jon Landau. 20th Century Studios + Disney will finally debut Cameron's Avatar: The Way of Water in theaters around the world (in 3D!) starting December 16th, 2022. Follow for updates @officialavatar. Excited to watch?